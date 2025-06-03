Jonathan Joss, Voice of John Redcorn, Killed in Alleged Hate Crime in San Antonio

Beloved actor Jonathan Joss—whose voice helped shape one of animation’s most iconic characters—was fatally shot this past Sunday in what his husband is calling a devastating hate crime.

Joss, 59, was best known for his role as John Redcorn on the long-running animated series King of the Hill, and as Chief Ken Hotate on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. But beyond his on-screen legacy, Joss was a deeply rooted member of the San Antonio community—one that’s now grappling with a horrific loss.

The tragedy unfolded on the property where Jonathan’s childhood home once stood, which burned down in January in a fire that claimed the life of one of his dogs. Joss and his husband, Tristan, had long dealt with homophobic harassment from neighbors, including threats to burn the house down—threats that eerily became real.

On Sunday, the couple returned to the site to check the mail and were stunned to find the skull of their deceased dog, along with its harness, deliberately placed in plain sight. Overcome with grief, they began yelling and crying—an emotional moment that was met with cruelty instead of compassion.

According to Tristan, a neighbor—56-year-old Sigfredo Alvarez Ceja—approached them, shouted anti-gay slurs, and then opened fire.

In an act of unimaginable bravery, Jonathan pushed Tristan out of harm’s way, shielding him from the bullets. Jonathan was struck multiple times and died at the scene.

“I was with him when he passed,” Tristan later said. “I told him how much he was loved.”

Authorities arrested Ceja, who has been booked on a murder charge. The incident is now being investigated, and calls are mounting for it to be formally recognized as a hate crime.

Jonathan Joss was more than just a recognizable voice—he was a hero, a partner, and a fighter. And while his characters brought laughter and heart to millions, it’s his final act of love that may be his most unforgettable.