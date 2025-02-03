Kanye West Goes Off His Meds Again: Kamala Harris, Taylor Swift, and a Grammys Stunt with Bianca Censori

It seems like Kanye West has done it again—gone off his meds, that is. The rapper’s latest antics over the weekend have sparked waves of confusion and concern across social media, all thanks to a controversial tweet about former Vice President Kamala Harris.

In true Kanye fashion, his tweet started off bizarrely. He wrote, “I used to want to [eff] Kamala until she lost. I don’t [eff] losers anymore.” Ouch. Not surprisingly, the tweet was quickly deleted, but not before Kanye followed up with a classic Kanye twist, saying, “The democrats made me take the loser post down. Naw I’m kidding. Dey don’t control black people no more. Trump 4 life.”

Of course, this didn’t stop there. West later went on to express some semblance of regret, tweeting, “Kamala seems like a very nice human I just wanna say sorry to her kids.” Um, okay then. The whole exchange left fans scratching their heads, as Kanye has once again managed to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

In the midst of all this chaos, Kanye also made a curious declaration: Taylor Swift is the only person he’s following on Instagram right now. And while that might seem like an odd choice given their past, Kanye’s social media antics are always a wild ride.

But the plot thickens! On top of his unpredictable online behavior, Kanye also made waves at the 2025 Grammys, where he appeared on the red carpet with his wife, Bianca Censori. And let’s just say, Bianca’s outfit—if you can even call it that—had everyone talking. The model seemed to be wearing almost nothing, leaving little to the imagination. Whether it was an optical illusion or not, photos from the night are definitely NSFW, and it didn’t take long for the internet to react.

Some reports suggested Kanye and Bianca were escorted off the premises by security, but TMZ quickly debunked those claims, stating that the couple simply walked the red carpet and left without incident.

As we continue to try to make sense of Kanye’s latest behavior, one thing’s for sure—he’s never boring. Whether it’s making public apologies to Kamala’s kids or stepping out in shocking fashion with Bianca, Kanye continues to make his presence known in the most unpredictable ways.

So, what’s next for Kanye? Will he stay out of the headlines for a bit—or is the drama just getting started? Whatever happens, you can be sure we’ll be here to keep you in the loop on his every move.

