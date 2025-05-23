Kanye West Says He’s “Done” with Antisemitism After FaceTime with His Kids: “God Forgive Me”

“God Forgive Me”: Kanye West Claims He’s Done with Antisemitism After Emotional Call with His Kids

Kanye West—aka Ye—is once again making headlines, but this time, it’s not for controversy—it’s for what may be a moment of personal reckoning.

In a reflective post on X (formerly Twitter), Kanye revealed that a FaceTime call with his children stirred something deep inside him. The result? A series of public declarations suggesting he’s finally closing the door on his inflammatory, antisemitic behavior.

“I love all people,” he posted. “God forgive me for the pain I’ve caused… I forgive those who have caused me pain.” He continued, “I simply got a FaceTime from my kids and I wanna save the world again. The earth itself is in God’s Kingdom… Share peace… Share love.”

It’s a sharp pivot from the storm of backlash Kanye has faced in recent years over antisemitic comments that cost him major endorsements, business deals, and public trust. But Ye now claims he’s ready to move on, leaning into peace and healing.

Of course, in classic Kanye fashion, his spiritual epiphany comes with a soundtrack. Alongside his redemption post, he dropped a link to his new song, “Alive,” featuring YoungBoy Never Broke Again, available now on Apple Music.

The song, which reportedly channels themes of rebirth and awakening, may be a companion piece to the new Ye we’re seeing online—or at least the one he wants us to see.

Whether this marks a genuine change or another chapter in Kanye’s unpredictable saga remains to be seen. But for now, he’s preaching peace, asking for forgiveness, and reminding the world he’s still here—and still Alive.