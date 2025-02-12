Kanye West’s Swastika Shirt Controversy Shuts Down Yeezy Website—And That’s Not All!

Just when you thought Kanye West couldn’t stir up more controversy—boom! He proves us wrong again. This time, the self-proclaimed genius torpedoed his own brand by trying to sell a T-shirt featuring a swastika. Yes, that swastika.

Yeezy.com, Kanye’s online fashion hub, was reduced to selling just one item: a black tee with the notorious symbol boldly displayed on the front. The move was met with instant backlash, and Shopify, the platform hosting the site, wasted zero time pulling the plug.

In a statement, Shopify declared, “All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform. This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify.” Translation: Kanye went way too far, and they weren’t about to be part of it.

But the drama doesn’t end there. A former Yeezy employee has slapped Kanye with a lawsuit, alleging workplace harassment due to both her gender and her Jewish heritage. Not a good look for Ye, especially considering his long history of inflammatory comments and actions.

And if that wasn’t enough of a fallout, Kanye’s talent agency has also cut ties with him. With his website gone, lawsuits piling up, and industry support crumbling, the future of the Yeezy empire looks shakier than ever.

So what’s next for Ye? Reinvention? More controversy? A complete disappearing act? Only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure—this latest stunt has left his brand in serious trouble.

(Hollywood Reporter)