Katy Perry Is Going to Space with an All-Female Crew – Yes, Really!

Katy Perry is known for her out-of-this-world performances, but now she’s about to literally leave Earth. The pop icon is set to blast off into space this spring aboard a Blue Origin spacecraft, alongside an all-female crew that includes journalist Gayle King, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sanchez, and three other powerhouse women—aerospace engineer Katya Echazarreta, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and filmmaker Raven Walton.

Lauren Sanchez, who has been heavily involved in Bezos’ space ventures, reportedly organized the mission herself. The goal? To offer a fresh perspective on our planet and inspire future generations of women in science, media, and beyond. Sanchez shared her excitement, saying, “I am honored to lead a team of explorers on a mission that will challenge their perspectives of Earth, empower them to share their own stories, and create lasting impact that will inspire generations to come.”

Katy Perry, never one to miss an opportunity for an iconic moment, posted a picture of the crew and called it a gathering of “celestial sisters.” And honestly? We’re here for this cosmic energy!

The mission will make Perry, King, and Sanchez part of an exclusive club of celebrities-turned-space-travelers, joining the likes of William Shatner, Michael Strahan, and even Lance Bass (who tried to go to space but never made it). While some skeptics may question the necessity of yet another billionaire-backed space trip, there’s no denying that this all-female voyage is a bold statement in a field historically dominated by men.

The launch is tentatively scheduled for spring 2025, and while the mission’s specifics remain under wraps, we can only imagine what a space-bound Katy Perry will bring to the table. Will she perform E.T. mid-flight? Will we get zero-gravity selfies? Or will she come back with the ultimate alien encounter story?

One thing’s for sure: this mission is bound to be one for the history books.

