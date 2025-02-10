Kendrick Lamar Turns Up the Heat at Super Bowl Halftime with Drake Diss and Serena Williams Cameo!

Super Bowl 2025 was filled with high-energy moments, but Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance stole the spotlight—and not just because of his mind-blowing musical talent. Oh no, Kendrick went there, and fans couldn’t get enough.

Kendrick started his set strong, bringing the crowd to its feet with a selection of hits like “Squabble Up,” “Humble,” “DNA,” and “Euphoria.” The intensity of the show kept climbing as he powered through “Man at the Garden” and “Peekaboo,” but the moment fans were all waiting for came later, when Kendrick made it clear he had something special in mind.

After teasing the crowd with a playful comment about “playing their favorite song, but you know they love to sue,” Kendrick dropped into “Luther” and then into the mesmerizing “All the Stars,” featuring the one and only SZA. But it was what came next that had social media buzzing for hours after the performance: Kendrick Lamar dropped the diss track “Not Like Us”—a direct jab at none other than Drake.

While he didn’t explicitly say the word “pedophile,” Kendrick didn’t have to. The line “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor” had the crowd singing along, and the added barb, “Say, Drake, I hear you like ‘em young,” left no doubt about who Kendrick was taking shots at. Fans were already talking about this bold moment before the track even ended.

To add salt to the wound, Kendrick brought out Drake’s ex, tennis icon Serena Williams, who absolutely slayed the stage with a Crip walk. That’s a power move if we’ve ever seen one.

The star-studded event wasn’t just limited to Kendrick and Serena. Samuel L. Jackson narrated parts of the show with his iconic voice, adding an extra layer of cinematic drama. But the real kicker came when a protester holding a Palestinian flag ran onto the field during Kendrick’s set, only to be swiftly removed by security, adding yet another layer of unpredictability to this unforgettable halftime show.

It’s safe to say, Kendrick Lamar made his Super Bowl halftime performance one to remember—complete with drama, diss tracks, and celebrity cameos. This was more than just a show—it was an event.

(You can watch the whole show here.)