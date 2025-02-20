Lady Gaga Confirms a “Telephone” Sequel—But Will Beyoncé Be In It?

It’s been 15 years since Lady Gaga and Beyoncé left fans hanging with a “To be continued…” at the end of Telephone—and now, the long-awaited sequel is finally happening.

During a lie detector segment for Vanity Fair, Gaga was asked if there would ever be a continuation of her 2009 hit music video. Her answer? A firm yes. But before fans start planning their watch parties, there’s one catch—she has no idea when it will happen.

And as for Beyoncé reprising her role as Gaga’s partner-in-crime? That remains a big maybe.

For those who need a refresher, Telephone was more than just a music video—it was a full-blown cinematic event. Featuring bold fashion, high-energy choreography, and a plotline that saw Gaga and Beyoncé go on a crime spree after poisoning an entire diner, the nearly 10-minute visual became an instant classic. The ambiguous ending left the door wide open for a sequel, and fans have been waiting ever since.

While there’s no official word on what the sequel will entail, one thing’s for sure—Gaga knows how to deliver a showstopping visual. Whether Beyoncé joins her for another wild ride or not, this is one pop culture moment that’s bound to be worth the wait.

