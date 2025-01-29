Lady Gaga Isn’t Bothered by the Backlash Over Joker 2

It’s no secret that Joker: Folie à Deux didn’t generate the same hype as its predecessor, struggling both at the box office and with fans. But Lady Gaga, who plays Harley Quinn in the film, isn’t losing sleep over it.

In a recent interview, she addressed the mixed reactions, saying, “People just sometimes don’t like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it.”

Rather than dwelling on the film’s reception, Gaga remains committed to her artistry. “You keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended.”

She also touched on how the fear of failure can be a major obstacle, stating, “When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem.”

In true Gaga fashion, she seamlessly tied in a reference to her upcoming album Mayhem, proving that whether fans love or hate her work, she’s always ready for the next chapter.

(EW, Elle)