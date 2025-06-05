Life-Saving at 16,500 Feet: CPR Founder Installs World’s Highest Defibrillator on Everest—and It’s Already a Hero

Mount Everest is known for testing the limits of human endurance—but now it’s also a beacon of lifesaving innovation.

In April, the founder of Code Blue CPR, a company dedicated to CPR training and emergency preparedness, made a breathtaking trek to Everest Base Camp for a mission unlike any other: installing a defibrillator at 16,500 feet above sea level. And with that, the world’s highest defibrillator was born.

It wasn’t a publicity stunt—it was a calculated, high-altitude gamble that paid off big time. Just three weeks after returning home, the founder received word that the device had already fulfilled its destiny. A 30-year-old French woman suffered a heart attack at the Base Camp. The defibrillator, freshly installed in one of the most remote and extreme environments on Earth, saved her life.

The founder called it the “proudest moment” of his life—and for good reason. Talk about impact.

While most people think of Everest in terms of daring climbs and bucket-list bragging rights, the mountain is also notorious for pushing bodies to the brink. Altitude sickness, cardiac episodes, and respiratory issues are common hazards at those extreme heights.

The presence of a defibrillator on-site now offers a crucial lifeline—one that could tip the odds in a life-or-death situation.

It’s more than just a first-aid kit at altitude. It’s a symbol of what’s possible when technology, compassion, and ambition meet head-on. And it’s a reminder that sometimes, the most heroic journeys don’t end with summiting the peak—they start with helping someone live to tell the tale.

Here’s to Code Blue CPR and the power of one idea to make a life-saving difference at the top of the world.