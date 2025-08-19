Lindsay Lohan: Almost the Queen Bee of ‘Mean Girls’!

In an alternate universe, Lindsay Lohan might have worn the crown of the iconic queen bee of North Shore High School. That’s right, folks—Lohan was almost cast as Regina George in the now-classic film ‘Mean Girls.’ But as fate and a little cinematic strategy would have it, the role went to Rachel McAdams.

Director Mark Waters recently spilled the tea on how this casting shuffle came to be. According to Waters, Lindsay’s vibrant, commanding energy fit the mold of Regina George perfectly. He noted, ‘Lindsay’s energy is much more like Regina. I don’t mean that in a negative way. She’s just much more forceful and a really strong personality… she was amazing.’ But hold on to your scrunchies, because the twist in this casting tale comes down to age and star power.

Rachel McAdams initially read for the role of Cady Heron, the naïve newcomer from Africa. However, despite her acting chops, the director deemed her too old for the part. This prompted a reshuffle that had Lindsay stepping into Cady’s shoes, and McAdams taking over as the formidable Regina George.

Waters explained, ‘Lindsay was a little bummed; she thought Regina was more fun. But she ended up embracing it… with ‘Freaky Friday’ being such a big hit, she had to be the lead of the movie. It all worked out for the best.’ Indeed, the universe aligned perfectly, giving us a ‘Mean Girls’ cast that has become synonymous with early 2000s pop culture.

Looking back, it’s hard to imagine anyone else but Rachel McAdams delivering those razor-sharp Regina George lines or Lindsay Lohan not navigating the treacherous waters of high school politics as Cady Heron. Both actresses delivered performances that are still quoted and celebrated to this day.

So, while Lohan might have missed out on the chance to tell us not to wear pink on Wednesdays, she certainly embraced her role in ‘Mean Girls’ with the same energy that made her a household name. As they say, in Hollywood, sometimes things happen for a reason, and in this case, it was pure, fetch destiny.