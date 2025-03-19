Lollapalooza 2025 Lineup Drops: Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, the Creator, Luke Combs & More!

Lollapalooza just dropped its 2025 lineup, and it’s got something for everyone! Whether you’re into pop, hip-hop, rock, or country, this year’s fest is bringing the heat to Chicago’s Grant Park from July 31st to August 3rd.

The Headliners

Sabrina Carpenter – Pop’s rising superstar is set to deliver the ultimate summertime soundtrack.

Tyler, the Creator – Expect a high-energy, genre-bending set from the hip-hop visionary.

Olivia Rodrigo – She’s been tearing up the charts, and now she’s ready to take over Lolla.

Luke Combs – Country is officially in the mix, and Combs is leading the charge.

A$AP Rocky – Bringing his signature style and massive festival energy to Chicago.

Korn – Yes, KORN! Get ready for some classic nu-metal nostalgia.

Twice – K-Pop fans, rejoice! The global girl group sensation is hitting Lollapalooza.

Gracie Abrams & Doechii – Two of the hottest rising stars in pop & rap right now.

Other Must-See Acts

Cage the Elephant – The kings of alternative rock bring their electrifying stage presence.

Finneas – Billie Eilish’s genius brother is stepping into his own spotlight.

T-Pain – Get ready to buy u a drank and sing along to the ultimate throwback set.

Maneskin’s Damiano David – The charismatic frontman is going solo—this one’s a must-watch!

Foster the People – Expect a mix of indie classics and new festival-ready hits.

Rebecca Freakin’ Black?! – First she opens for Katy Perry, now she’s at Lollapalooza? Is 2025 the year Rebecca Black finally takes over? 🚀

Mark Your Calendars!

Lollapalooza 2025 is a four-day music extravaganza happening July 31st – August 3rd in Chicago’s Grant Park. With a lineup this stacked, tickets are sure to sell fast—so get ready to snag yours when they drop!

Who are you most excited to see at Lolla 2025? Let us know!