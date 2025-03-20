March Madness Brackets: Most People Are Just Guessing! What’s Your Strategy?

March Madness is officially here! But let’s be honest—most of us have no clue what we’re doing when we fill out our brackets.

A new poll found that only 18% of Americans feel like they know basketball well enough to make solid picks. Another 16% say they have limited knowledge. That means two-thirds of the country is just… making it up as they go.

How People Actually Pick Their Brackets

23% ask friends or family for advice – “Hey, Uncle Rick knows sports… right?”

– “Hey, Uncle Rick knows sports… right?” 22% go with “vibes” – If a team’s energy feels right, why not?

– If a team’s energy feels right, why not? 14% rely on “hunches” – Gut instincts = expert analysis?

– Gut instincts = expert analysis? 10% base picks on mascots – Who would win in a real fight, a Wildcat or a Gopher?

– Who would win in a real fight, a Wildcat or a Gopher? Others choose teams based on jersey colors, cities, or random feelings.

Does Any of This Actually Work?

Believe it or not, random picks sometimes beat the experts. Upsets happen every single year, and no one—not even die-hard fans—can predict the madness. So whether you studied stats or just thought “this team’s logo looks cool”, your bracket has a shot (until it doesn’t).

Who’s Watching This Year?

31% of Americans say they’ll follow March Madness.

say they’ll follow March Madness. 14% will mostly watch men’s games .

. 3% only care about the women’s tournament .

. 14% will follow both.

So, what’s your bracket strategy this year? Are you going all-in on Cinderella stories, following expert advice, or just flipping a coin? Let us know! And remember—sometimes, picking based on a mascot actually works.