Miley Cyrus and Chappell Roan Lead the Odds for 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

With Usher’s 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show still fresh in everyone’s minds and speculation swirling around the 2025 performer, betting sites are already looking ahead to 2026. And according to the U.K.-based Online Betting Guide, Miley Cyrus and Chappell Roan are the current frontrunners to headline the biggest stage in music and sports.

Both artists are tied at the top with a 16.7% probability. Miley’s high-energy performances, rock-infused pop sound, and long-standing connection to the NFL (remember her killer TikTok Tailgate performance in 2021?) make her a solid contender. Meanwhile, Chappell Roan’s rising star power and reputation for theatrical, unforgettable stage shows could position her as a bold, fresh choice for the league.

Trailing closely behind with a 14.3% probability is British rock band Oasis—yes, you read that right. The notoriously feuding Gallagher brothers have been dodging reunion rumors for years, but could a Super Bowl comeback be in the cards? Rounding out the list are Christina Aguilera and Sabrina Carpenter, both sitting at 11.8%.

While betting odds aren’t exactly a confirmation, they do offer a glimpse into public speculation. And let’s be real—if Oasis actually pulls off a Super Bowl performance, it might just break the internet.

As we wait for official announcements, one thing is certain: the road to the 2026 Halftime Show is already heating up.

(Uproxx)