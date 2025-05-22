Miley Cyrus Reveals the Truth Behind Her Raspy Voice—and Why She Refuses Surgery

The Voice That Made Her: Miley Cyrus Explains the Medical Reason Behind Her Iconic Sound

We all know that unmistakable voice—gritty, raw, and unmistakably Miley. But the real reason behind Miley Cyrus’ signature rasp isn’t just style or attitude. It’s medical.

In a candid reveal ahead of her upcoming album Something Beautiful, Miley opened up about a long-standing vocal condition that’s shaped her sound and challenged her career. She has Reinke’s edema—a swelling of the vocal cords that causes a hoarse or raspy tone. And on top of that, a very large polyp is lodged on one of her vocal cords.

Reinke’s edema is often linked to smoking, heavy vocal use, or acid reflux, and Miley admits she didn’t exactly live like a nun in her early twenties. “Being 21 and staying up and drinking and smoking and partying after every show does not help,” she confessed. “But also in my case, it does not cause it. So my voice always sounded like this.”

And that voice? It’s become her brand. From Wrecking Ball to Flowers, the husky edge is instantly recognizable—but it comes at a cost. “It’s extremely difficult to perform with,” Miley explains. “It’s like running a marathon with ankle weights on.”

Despite the strain, she refuses surgery. Why? Because the very thing that makes it hard to sing is the same thing that gave her that signature sound. “It has given me a lot of the tone and the texture that has made me who I am,” she says.

Fans worried about her voice changing can rest easy—for now. Miley is holding onto what makes her Miley, even if it means pushing through pain and pressure.

And with her brand-new album Something Beautiful set to drop next Friday, May 30th, we’re about to hear that voice in all its textured glory once again.