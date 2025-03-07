Molly the Pink Poodle Takes Garfield, NJ on a Wild Chase Before Daring River Rescue

Garfield, New Jersey, got its own live-action cartoon episode this week when a bright pink poodle named Molly led police on an epic, four-hour chase before plunging into a freezing river. The poofy escape artist, described by officers as “faster than you’d think,” was finally rescued after an ordeal that turned the quiet town into an action-packed dog drama.

Molly, who owes her eye-catching color to vegan hair dye, slipped loose from her owner on Monday and took off on a high-speed adventure that had cops and bystanders scrambling. The hot pink hue may have made her look like a walking ball of cotton candy, but it also turned out to be a blessing—making her easier to spot as she zipped through town.

The real heart-stopping moment came when Molly made a beeline for the Passaic River and leaped into the icy waters. Officers quickly jumped into action, battling the freezing temperatures to save the runaway pup. With patience, skill, and a little bit of luck, they finally corralled the feisty poodle and brought her safely to shore.

One officer, still catching his breath after the ordeal, summed up the experience best: “It was like chasing after cotton candy—but way faster.”

Molly is now back with her owner, safe, sound, and undoubtedly planning her next great escape. And while some may question the decision to dye a poodle hot pink, there’s no denying that in this case, it was the key to finding and rescuing this four-legged daredevil.

For now, Garfield can rest easy knowing Molly is home, and officers are probably still shaking their heads over the most vibrant—and fastest—pup they’ve ever chased.

(Here’s a photo.)