Morgan Wallen Makes Chart History with Full Sweep of Country Top 10 — And 37 Songs on Billboard 100

Country music just got steamrolled—by a mullet-wearing, genre-crushing hit machine named Morgan Wallen.

In a jaw-dropping feat never before seen in chart history, Wallen has become the first artist ever to claim every spot in the Top 10 of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. That’s not just domination, it’s chart tyranny.

Here’s the rundown of Wallen’s historic Top 10 lineup:

“What I Want” (feat. Tate McRae) “Just in Case” “I’m the Problem” “I Got Better” “Superman” “Love Somebody” “I Ain’t Coming Back” (feat. Post Malone) “20 Cigarettes” “Kick Myself” “Eyes Are Closed”

That’s not a chart — it’s a Wallen playlist.

And just when you think he couldn’t flex any harder, he also broke another record: the most songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100 in a single week with 37 total entries. Yes, 37. He beat his own previous record of 36 from 2023’s One Thing at a Time. It’s starting to feel like Morgan Wallen’s biggest competition… is Morgan Wallen.

From pop collabs with Tate McRae to a genre-twisting track with Post Malone, Wallen’s sound is more expansive than ever. The numbers don’t lie — this isn’t just a country moment, it’s a musical movement.

What’s next? A double album? A 50-track opus? A Billboard chart with nothing but Wallen? At this point, nothing’s off the table.

In a world where artists fight for one hit, Morgan Wallen just claimed ten. And then stacked another 27 on top of that. Yeehaw, indeed.