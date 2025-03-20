Morgan Wallen Returning to ‘SNL’—Fans Think a New Album Is Coming!

Morgan Wallen is making his way back to “Saturday Night Live”—and fans are buzzing about what it might mean!

“SNL” just announced that Wallen will be the musical guest on March 29th, with Mikey Madison (star of Best Picture winner Anora) as the host.

This will mark Morgan’s second time performing on the show, but technically, it’s his third booking—because, well… drama.

A Rocky History with ‘SNL’

October 2022 – Wallen was originally set to perform but got cut at the last minute after a video surfaced of him partying maskless in an Alabama bar , violating COVID protocols.

– Wallen was originally set to perform but got after a video surfaced of him partying , violating COVID protocols. December 2022 – “SNL” gave him another chance , letting him perform “7 Summers” and “Still Goin’ Down” —plus, he even starred in a skit poking fun at the controversy.

– “SNL” gave him , letting him perform —plus, he even poking fun at the controversy. March 29, 2025 – Now, he’s back… but will he just perform, or is something bigger coming?

New Album Rumors Are Heating Up

Wallen recently posted a teaser for a song called “Just in Case” and confirmed that his album is “officially done.”

for a song called and Fans now think he’ll announce (or even drop) the album right around his “SNL” appearance, following a strategy that’s worked for other major artists.

right around his “SNL” appearance, following a strategy that’s worked for other major artists. If true, this could be one of the biggest country music drops of 2025—and an “SNL” performance would be the perfect launchpad.

More ‘SNL’ Guests Announced

While Morgan’s performance is stealing headlines, “SNL” also revealed its next few hosts and musical guests:

April 5 – Jack Black hosting with Elton John & Brandi Carlile performing

April 12 – Jon Hamm hosting, with Lizzo as the musical guest

One thing’s for sure—“SNL” is stacked with major names this season!

Final Thoughts

Whether or not Morgan Wallen’s new album drops next week, his return to “SNL” is already big news. Will he give fans a sneak peek of new music? Or is he just here to perform? Either way, March 29th is a must-watch for country fans.

What songs do you think he’ll perform? Drop your guesses!