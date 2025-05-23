Morgan Wallen’s Grandma Spills the Sweet Tea: From Corn to “Crazy,” Mamaw Kay Tells All

Morgan Wallen’s Mamaw Kay Gets Real—and a Little Rowdy—Talking About Her Famous Grandson

When you’re a chart-topping country sensation like Morgan Wallen, you expect fans and critics alike to weigh in on your life. But when grandma steps up to the mic? That’s when the real truth comes out.

In a recent and utterly charming interview, Morgan’s grandmother—known to all as Mamaw Kay—fielded a series of questions about her grandson, and her answers were pure Southern gold.

The first question? “What’s something Morgan still won’t do in front of you?” Her answer was instant: “Cuss.” That’s right—despite his wild reputation, Morgan’s still minding his manners around Mamaw. Respect!

Next up: “Do you have a special nickname for Morgan?” She smiled and answered, “Mogi.” Say it with us now: Awww.

As for his favorite dish? It’s her corn. Yep, out of all the recipes in the Wallen family kitchen, it’s Mamaw Kay’s corn that hits the hardest. Somewhere, a thousand casseroles just got jealous.

But the best moment came when she was asked, “What’s one trait that Morgan got from your side of the family?” Without skipping a beat, she said, “Being crazy.”

Honestly, it explains a lot.

Mamaw Kay’s candid, funny, and affectionate answers paint a picture of a close-knit family that’s full of love, humor, and a little bit of chaos—the kind of down-home authenticity that’s always been part of Morgan Wallen’s appeal.

So the next time “Mogi” makes headlines for doing something wild, just remember: Mamaw Kay warned us. And we wouldn’t have it any other way.