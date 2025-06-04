MrBeast: The Billionaire Borrowing from Mom for His Wedding

In a plot twist straight out of an ’80s sitcom, the world’s most generous YouTuber and self-made billionaire, MrBeast, is borrowing money from his mom—and not for a crazy stunt, but for his wedding.

Yes, you read that right. MrBeast, a.k.a. Jimmy Donaldson, who’s been crowned the youngest billionaire without inherited wealth, recently confessed that he’s cash-strapped despite the billion-dollar valuation of his media empire. Responding to a viral post celebrating his under-30 billionaire status, the 27-year-old dropped a bombshell that has the internet buzzing harder than one of his high-stakes giveaways.

“I personally have very little money because I reinvest everything,” MrBeast revealed. “I think this year we’ll spend around a quarter of a billion on content.”

That’s $250 million just to keep his YouTube empire humming—think massive challenges, island giveaways, and recreating Squid Game-level productions. It’s all part of his brand: big risks, bigger rewards, and outrageous generosity.

But while the business booms, the bank account? Not so much. “Ironically I’m actually borrowing [money] from my mom to pay for my upcoming wedding lol,” he shared.

Classic MrBeast—keeping it real, even when he’s shelling out IOUs for nuptials.

The quote underscores what fans have come to love about him: He’s wildly successful, yet strangely relatable. While other billionaires hoard yachts and real estate, Jimmy’s out here asking his mom for a little help tying the knot.

And while his wedding might not include a million-dollar ring drop from a drone (yet), we wouldn’t be surprised if it turns into a video event that more than pays her back.

So here’s to MrBeast: a billionaire who proves you can have it all—but still need your mama sometimes.