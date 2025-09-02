MTV Takes a Nostalgic Spin: 24/7 Music Videos Are Back (But There’s a Catch!)

Hold onto your leg warmers and neon jackets, folks, because MTV is cranking back the clock to give us a taste of its glory days! In a move that has ’80s and ’90s kids everywhere dusting off their VCRs, MTV is broadcasting music videos 24/7 in the lead-up to the highly anticipated 2025 Video Music Awards. But there’s a small twist in the tale: this blast from the past won’t be hitting MTV’s main channel. Instead, the music marathon is taking over MTV2, MTV Live, MTV Classic, and their Pluto channel, MTV Biggest Pop.

The video lineup is a veritable smorgasbord for music video aficionados, featuring over 700 iconic videos across 12 diverse categories. Expect to groove to the Best of the 1980s, relive the Best of the 1990s, and enjoy themed slots like Videos That Go Bump in the Night and Videos That Make Us Howl. And let’s not forget those unforgettable Best Celebrity Cameos that had us all talking!

Leading the charge with the most airtime are pop princess Britney Spears with 21 videos, followed closely by the dynamic Beyoncé with 18, the ever-iconic Madonna with 17, and rap legend Eminem with 15. The King of Pop himself, Michael Jackson, is also in the mix with 12 videos. Not to be outdone, the Backstreet Boys have 11 videos on rotation, while Mariah Carey, ‘N Sync, and Justin Timberlake each have nine.

As if that weren’t enough, viewers will be treated to special appearances from a star-studded lineup of artists revealing their all-time favorite music videos. Expect insights from the likes of Chappell Roan, Jon Bon Jovi, Olivia Rodrigo, Paris Hilton, Benson Boone, and Doja Cat.

Mark your calendars, because the 2025 VMAs are set to air this Sunday at 8:00 p.m. Eastern on CBS, MTV, and Paramount+. The night promises electrifying performances from Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Alex Warren, Ricky Martin, and a host of other top-tier talent. So, pop some popcorn, grab your air guitar, and get ready to rock ‘n’ roll like it’s 1985!