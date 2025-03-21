National Single Parent Day: 15 “Unpopular” Parenting Opinions That Deserve More Respect

Today is National Single Parent Day, a chance to celebrate the grit, love, and resilience of over 11 million households in the U.S. run by single parents—80% of them led by moms.

In honor of the real MVPs who do it all, we’re sharing a list that’s making the rounds online: “Unpopular Parenting Opinions That People Stand By.” Because when you’re managing work, life, and a child (or three), you get real real fast—and sometimes, that means throwing sugar-coated parenting advice out the window.

Here are the Top 15 Unpopular Parenting Truths that more of us should probably embrace:

1. Kids under high school age don’t need smartphones.

They’ll survive without TikTok until they’re at least semi responsible.

2. It’s okay to negotiate with your kids.

(Unless they’re acting like tiny terrorists. Then, hard no.)

3. The newborn stage isn’t magical for everyone.

It’s okay to admit you’re exhausted, covered in spit-up, and missing sleep like an old friend.

4. Doing everything for your child sets them up for failure.

Let them fall, learn, grow. That’s how you build resilience.

5. If it’s not a school night and they’re quiet? Let ‘em stay up.

Sometimes, flexibility > control.

6. Don’t tell kids they can be anything.

Instead, teach them to work hard and lean into their strengths.

7. You are not their friend.

You’re their parent, their guide, their safe space—not their peer.

8. Talk about death, sex, money—age-appropriately.

Shielding them doesn’t prepare them. Talking to them does.

9. Junk food sometimes? Sure.

Balance matters more than strict bans.

10. Care about school—really care.

Not perfection, but engagement and effort. Don’t leave it all to the teachers.

11. Don’t praise small, basic tasks.

Not every crumb of effort deserves a trophy.

12. You can’t always keep your kid happy.

Life involves doing things you don’t like. Teach them that early.

13. The word “No” is powerful. Use it.

Kids need boundaries, not “bestie vibes.”

14. Chores are not optional.

They’re a life skill, not a punishment.

15. Let them be bored.

No screen time on a long car ride? Welcome to the 90s, kid.

Final Word

Single parents, we salute you. Your love, patience, and strength are unmatched. And your real-world parenting wisdom?

Unapologetically spot-on.