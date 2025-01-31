Netflix Will Air ‘Building the Band’ Featuring Liam Payne After His Tragic Death

In a bittersweet turn of events, Netflix has confirmed that it will go ahead with airing “Building the Band,” a reality show that featured Liam Payne as one of its judges. Liam, who tragically passed away last October after a fall from a hotel balcony, filmed the show before his untimely death. Following his passing, there was speculation about whether the show would be shelved. But after ongoing discussions with his family, Netflix has made the decision to move forward with the project.

While no official airdate has been set yet, fans of the late One Direction star will soon get a chance to see him in his final television role. The show, which was filmed before his death, also features Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland as judges, alongside AJ McLean as the host. The premise of Building the Band revolves around musicians competing for a coveted spot in a new band. However, the contestants never see each other until the moment they perform in front of a live audience, adding a layer of suspense and excitement.

The reality competition show will undoubtedly be an emotional experience for Liam’s fans, who will get to see the charismatic singer in his element, helping mold new talent alongside fellow stars like Scherzinger and Rowland. Given the context of Liam’s passing, there’s sure to be a poignant atmosphere surrounding the show when it airs.

Netflix’s decision to continue with Building the Band serves as a tribute to Liam’s legacy in the music world and his contributions to the industry. While it’s undoubtedly a difficult time for his family and loved ones, the show will offer a lasting glimpse of the singer’s involvement in something that could have propelled the careers of many aspiring musicians.

For now, fans will have to wait for further announcements about when the show will be available, but one thing’s for sure—Liam Payne’s influence will continue to be felt through this exciting new project.