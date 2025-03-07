New Music Alert: Lady Gaga, Jason Isbell, and Tory Lanez Drop Fresh Tracks

A fresh wave of new music just hit, and whether you’re into pop, rock, or hip-hop, there’s something for everyone. From Lady Gaga’s highly anticipated new album to Jason Isbell’s acoustic project, here’s what’s dropping this week.

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Gaga is back and bringing major energy with Mayhem, an album packed with big-name collaborations and her signature powerhouse vocals. The album includes the singles “Disease”, “Abracadabra”, and “Die with a Smile”, which features none other than Bruno Mars. Fans have been eagerly waiting for new music, and it looks like Gaga is delivering with a bold, theatrical sound.

Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow

For a change of pace, Jason Isbell is going fully acoustic with Foxes in the Snow, his first-ever solo acoustic album. The stripped-down record highlights his raw storytelling and musicianship, giving fans an intimate look into his songwriting without the full band backing.

Bob Mould – Here We Go Crazy

Punk and alternative rock fans, rejoice! Bob Mould, the legendary frontman of Hüsker Dü, is dropping Here We Go Crazy. Expect a mix of fiery guitar work, introspective lyrics, and a sound that stays true to his roots while pushing forward.

Tory Lanez – Peterson

Perhaps the most unexpected release this week comes from Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion. His new album, Peterson (named after his real name, Daystar Peterson), was recorded entirely from prison.

Lanez claims this is the first-ever real-time prison album, stating:

“It was recorded in prison, for prisoners, by a prisoner, in real time . . . as a prisoner is going through his real-time sentence. And it’s professional. It’s going to sound exactly like a Tory Lanez album.”

With hip-hop history filled with artists recording verses over the phone from jail, Peterson takes things a step further, reportedly featuring studio-quality production despite being recorded behind bars.

Which album are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments!

