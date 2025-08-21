Paris Hilton Leaps into Kids’ TV with Animated Adventure ‘Paris & Pups’

In a surprising twist that has everyone buzzing, Paris Hilton, the original heiress with a flair for the spotlight, is stepping into the world of children’s entertainment. Known for her lavish lifestyle and media antics, Paris is now channeling her creative energy into a heartwarming animated series titled ‘Paris & Pups’. Set to debut on YouTube on September 23rd, this delightful series promises to captivate young hearts and minds with its charming tales of adventure and friendship.

The show centers around a 12-year-old girl named Star—a nod to Paris’ own childhood nickname—and her adorable canine companions: Diamond, Baby, Slivington, Mugsy, and Bijou. With a core message centered on love, friendship, and pursuing one’s dreams, ‘Paris & Pups’ aims to inspire a new generation of dreamers.

Paris Hilton herself expressed her long-standing passion for animals and how this project is a dream come true, especially now that she’s a mom to two little animal enthusiasts. ‘I’ve dreamed of bringing my love for animals to life on screen for as long as I can remember,’ she shared. ‘And now, as a mom to two little animal lovers, it feels like the perfect time.’

While Paris doesn’t lend her voice to the character of Star, she does add her vocal talents to the show by singing the catchy theme song, setting the tone for each cheerful episode. The show not only promises a visual treat with its vibrant animation but also delivers valuable life lessons wrapped in fun-filled storytelling.

So, gather the little ones and prepare for a whimsical journey with ‘Paris & Pups’. Whether you’re a long-time fan of Paris or just curious about her latest venture, this show might just be the perfect family-friendly hit to add to your watchlist.