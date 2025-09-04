Paris Jackson Calls Out ‘Full-Blown Lies’ in New Michael Jackson Biopic

In a dramatic twist worthy of a Hollywood script, Paris Jackson, the daughter of the legendary King of Pop, has broken her silence regarding the upcoming biopic ‘Michael.’ The film, which promises to delve into the life of the iconic Michael Jackson, has stirred up a storm of controversy even before its release.

Paris, known for her candidness, has made it clear that her involvement in the biopic was minimal, to say the least. In her own words, ‘I wasn’t involved at all, aside from giving feedback on the first draft and then getting the feedback that [production] was not actually going to address your notes at all. So I just butted out… it’s not my project.’ Her comments suggest a rift between the Jackson family and the filmmakers, with Paris feeling sidelined in a project that chronicles her father’s life.

The young Jackson has been vocal about her disdain for the film’s narrative, describing it as being rife with ‘full-blown lies’ and inaccuracies. She expressed her preference for ‘honesty over sales and monetary gain,’ indicating a deep frustration with Hollywood’s penchant for sensationalism over truth.

Adding fuel to the fire, Paris revealed she has only met Colman Domingo, who portrays her grandfather Joe Jackson, on two brief occasions. Domingo has been quoted as saying that Paris and her brother Prince were supportive of the film—a claim Paris has now firmly denied.

Despite the brewing drama, ‘Michael’ is set to hit theaters on April 24th of next year, and it remains to be seen how audiences will react to the film amidst these claims of inaccuracy.

As the release date approaches, one thing is certain: the legacy of Michael Jackson continues to be as enigmatic and compelling as ever. As Paris Jackson steps away from the spotlight on this project, the world watches with bated breath to see how this cinematic portrayal will unfold.