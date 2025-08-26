Paws Up for National Dog Day: Medium Dogs Take the Top Spot!

Happy National Dog Day, folks! It’s time to unleash the latest from the world of wagging tails and fuzzy faces. According to a spiffy new poll, medium-sized dogs have captured America’s heart, leaving the big guys barking in the background.

First, let’s chew on some juicy stats. Did you know that 45% of Americans own a dog, while only 32% are feline fanatics? It seems man’s best friend is winning this furry face-off. Among pet owners, a whopping 74% have a dog, while 51% have a cat. Who says you can’t have the best of both worlds?

Now, let’s dish on how we’re planning to welcome these lovable pooches in 2025. Forget about pet stores and shelters; it turns out a third of us are fetching our four-legged pals from friends or family. Shelters and breeders are tied at 24% each, while pet stores come in at 18%. And for the adventurous souls, 10% have found their canine companions as strays.

Cats, on the other hand, seem to have a knack for choosing their humans. A cool 22% of cat owners report their feline friends simply wandered into their lives, no strings attached.

But let’s get back to the dogs and the all-important question: What size pooch do Americans prefer? Medium dogs, weighing in at 26 to 54 pounds, are the top dog, with small dogs trailing behind. Only a quarter of us are keen on big dogs, and the reasons are crystal clear. Space is a hot commodity, and let’s face it, big dogs demand big space. Plus, they can be a handful when traveling, not to mention the hefty food bill.

There’s also a generational divide in the dog size debate. A spirited 34% of folks under 45 are game for a big dog, compared to just 18% of their older counterparts. It seems keeping up with a big dog is a young person’s game.

So, whether you’re celebrating with a medium-sized mutt or a pint-sized pup, National Dog Day is all about appreciating our canine companions. Remember, it’s not about the size of the dog in the yard, but the love in the home that counts!