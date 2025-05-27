Phil Robertson of “Duck Dynasty” Passes at 79, Days Before Revival Series Debut

Farewell to a Duck Commander: Phil Robertson Dies at 79 Ahead of Show’s Comeback

The bearded legend of backwoods television, Phil Robertson, passed away Sunday at the age of 79, marking the end of an era for one of reality TV’s most iconic families. The Robertson patriarch, famed for his role in A&E’s “Duck Dynasty”, had been battling Alzheimer’s disease and a blood disorder in recent years, according to family sources.

Phil’s journey from swampy Louisiana duck blinds to television stardom was anything but typical. In 1972, he founded Duck Commander, the family’s hunting empire built around his now-patented duck call—an invention that would eventually lead to a multimedia dynasty. But his true calling wasn’t the NFL. Back in the late ’60s, Phil played quarterback at Louisiana Tech, with none other than Terry Bradshaw riding the bench behind him. Still, Robertson chose the call of the wild over the roar of the crowd.

That choice paid off in a major way when “Duck Dynasty” premiered in 2012, introducing America to the quirky, bearded, and deeply faithful Robertson clan. The show became a cultural juggernaut, running for 11 seasons and cementing the family’s legacy in pop culture.

Now, in a poignant twist, A&E is set to debut “Duck Dynasty: The Revival” this Sunday, June 1st—just days after Phil’s passing. It’s a full-circle moment for longtime fans and a tribute to the man who started it all with a simple duck call and a steadfast commitment to faith, family, and the great outdoors.

The Robertson family is planning a private service, but has promised a public celebration of Phil’s life soon. With his larger-than-life personality and old-school grit, Phil Robertson leaves behind not just a media empire, but a lasting symbol of Americana.

Rest in peace to the original Duck Commander.