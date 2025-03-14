Pi Day Cravings: Instacart Reveals the Most-Ordered Pies—Is Your Favorite on the List?

Today is March 14th, also known as Pi Day—a celebration of the mathematical constant π (3.14). But let’s be real, most of us are less interested in circles and more into slices—of pie, that is!

To honor this delicious occasion, Instacart just revealed its list of the most-ordered pies in the U.S., and the results are as sweet as you’d expect. Apple pie reigns supreme, making up a whopping 29% of all pie deliveries. It’s the classic American favorite, proving once again that an apple a day keeps the pie cravings at bay.

Here’s how the rest of the rankings shake out:

🥧 Pumpkin Pie – 23%

🥧 Pecan Pie – 9%

🥧 Cherry Pie – 8%

🥧 Lemon Meringue Pie – 6%

🥧 Blueberry Pie – 5%

🥧 Chocolate Pie – 4%

🥧 Key Lime Pie – 4%

🥧 Peach Pie – 3%

🥧 Sweet Potato Pie – 2%

But that’s not all! Google Trends also spilled the tea (or should we say, the filling?) on which pie recipes Americans are searching for the most—both in the “easy” and “gourmet” categories.

In the “easy” pie category, savory options dominated, with chicken pot pie leading searches across the Midwest and South, while shepherd’s pie was the top choice in Florida, New York, and the West Coast. Meanwhile, peanut butter pie had a strong following up north.

For those craving something a bit more fancy, the “gourmet” pie category saw coconut custard pie trending in the Central U.S., Alaska, and California, while gourmet pecan pie was a hit out West. Interestingly, the Midwest was still searching for chicken pot pie and shepherd’s pie, proving that these hearty comfort foods are always in demand.

Whether you’re team sweet or savory, today is the perfect excuse to treat yourself to a slice (or two). So, grab a fork and dig in—Happy Pi Day!