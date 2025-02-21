Project:Camp Brings Hope to Kids Affected by Natural Disasters

When disaster strikes, families are left scrambling to rebuild their lives—but what about the kids caught in the chaos? That’s where Project:Camp comes in. This incredible nonprofit, recently featured on CBS Evening News, creates emergency day camps for children affected by natural disasters, giving them a safe space to play, heal, and just be kids again.

Based in Los Angeles, Project:Camp specializes in rapid-response relief, setting up operations within 48 hours of a crisis. Whether it’s the raging wildfires in California or the devastation left by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina last October, the organization mobilizes quickly to bring much-needed comfort to children in affected communities.

These camps do more than just keep kids entertained. They offer emotional support, peer connection, and structured activities designed to help young ones process their experiences in a nurturing environment. Meanwhile, parents—who are often overwhelmed dealing with insurance claims, property damage, and emergency housing—get some much-needed time to focus on recovery.

The impact of Project:Camp has been profound, turning moments of crisis into opportunities for resilience. By blending fun, emotional support, and a sense of normalcy, this nonprofit is proving that healing doesn’t just come from rebuilding homes—it comes from restoring childhoods, too.

