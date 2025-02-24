Realtors Offering “Free Eggs” with Home Purchases? Viral Sign Has Internet Cracking Up

If you thought buying a home was expensive, have you checked egg prices lately?

A video is making waves on social media, featuring a seemingly normal “For Sale” sign—except for one hilarious addition: a smaller sign above it promising “Free EGGS with purchase of house.”

It’s unclear who is responsible for the joke—the realtor, the homeowner, or just a creative prankster—but one thing’s for sure: it’s got the internet cracking up. The extra sign, while noticeably lower quality than the original real estate signage, appears to be firmly attached, making the joke all the more convincing.

The person filming the TikTok video claimed they just happened to be driving by when they spotted the sign. But with viral marketing stunts becoming more common, some are wondering if this is a clever attempt at grabbing attention in the competitive real estate market.

With sky-high home prices and grocery costs soaring, maybe “free eggs” are the bonus buyers didn’t know they needed.

(Daily Dot)