Rock Legend Gene Simmons’ Fender Bender Fiasco in Malibu

In a scene that sounds straight out of a rock ‘n’ roll movie, legendary KISS bassist Gene Simmons found himself in a bit of a jam this past Tuesday. The 76-year-old rock icon, known for his pyrotechnic performances and onstage antics, experienced an unexpected turn of events offstage when he passed out behind the wheel of his Lincoln Navigator in Malibu. This unexpected nap led to Simmons crossing several lanes of traffic before coming to an abrupt halt against a parked car.

While the incident might sound like a plot twist from a rock documentary, Gene himself was quick to downplay the drama. After a brief hospital stay, the ever-candid Simmons took to social media to assure his fans that he was in good spirits. He tweeted, “Thanks, everybody, for the kind wishes. I’m completely fine. I had a slight fender bender. It happens. Especially to those of us [who] were horrible drivers. And that’s me. All is well.”

The rock star’s wife, Shannon Tweed, chimed in with some insight into the situation, mentioning that a recent change in Gene’s medication might have played a role in the unexpected incident. Despite the scare, it’s worth noting that Simmons has always been a staunch advocate against alcohol and drug use, maintaining a clean lifestyle.

This minor mishap comes not long after KISS took their final bow on December 2nd, 2023, at the iconic Madison Square Garden, marking the end of an era for one of the most flamboyant bands in rock history. Retirement doesn’t seem to be slowing Simmons down just yet, but perhaps it’s a gentle reminder that even rock gods need to take it easy every now and then.

For now, fans can breathe a sigh of relief knowing their favorite Demon is unharmed and in good spirits. Who knows, maybe this brush with danger will inspire a new chapter in the celebrated rock star’s life, proving once again that Gene Simmons is a true survivor, both on and off the stage.