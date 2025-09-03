Roger Waters Clashes with Jack Osbourne Over Sharp Critique of Ozzy

In a clash of rock titans, Roger Waters, the legendary co-founder of Pink Floyd, has found himself in hot water after making controversial remarks about Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on the ‘Independent Ink’ podcast last month, Waters took aim at pop culture figures, name-dropping Ozzy as an example of those who distract the public from pressing political issues.

With his characteristic bluntness, Waters commented, ‘Ozzy Osbourne, who just died, bless him, in his, whatever that state that he was in his whole life, we’ll never know. Although, he was all over the TV for hundreds of years with his idiocy and nonsense.’ He further dismissed Black Sabbath’s music, claiming disinterest in their heavy metal antics, and sarcastically referenced Ozzy’s infamous stage antics, like biting the heads off animals.

Unsurprisingly, these remarks didn’t sit well with Ozzy’s family. Jack Osbourne, Ozzy’s son, took to social media to defend his father and deliver a scathing rebuke to Waters. ‘Hey Roger Waters – [eff] you. How pathetic and out of touch you’ve become,’ Jack retorted. He didn’t stop there, accusing Waters of seeking attention through inflammatory comments in the press and aligning his own father’s opinion by adding, ‘My father always thought you were a [C-word] – thanks for proving him right.’

This public spat between rock royalty highlights the enduring tensions between music icons and the generational shifts in celebrity culture. While Waters’ comments may reflect his disdain for the current state of pop culture, Jack Osbourne’s fiery defense of his father underscores the deep respect and loyalty within the Osbourne family.

As the debate rages on, fans of both Pink Floyd and Black Sabbath watch keenly, caught between the provocative statements of a rock legend and the passionate defense from the next generation. Whether this feud will escalate or fade into the annals of rock history remains to be seen, but for now, it’s clear that the Osbourne-Waters rivalry is far from over.