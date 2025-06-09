Runaway Zebra Airlifted Home in Tennessee, While Wisconsin Otter Declares Himself Officially Wild

It’s been a big week for runaway animals—and the internet is absolutely loving it.

In Tennessee, a zebra named Ed caused quite a stir after he went missing near Nashville last week. But after several days of hoofing it through the countryside, his striped adventure came to an end yesterday when the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department swooped in with a literal airlift.

Yes, folks—Ed the zebra was flown back home by helicopter. Video footage shows him dangling gently in a sling beneath the chopper as it transported him to a nearby horse trailer. He looked a little dazed, but perfectly fine—maybe just wondering how he ended up starring in a live-action reboot of Madagascar.

Officials confirmed that Ed is back in his stable and doing just fine. The zebra belongs to a private owner and had been on the run since slipping out last week, no doubt enjoying a brief taste of freedom.

Meanwhile, up in Wisconsin, a much smaller escapee has not been recaptured—and it looks like he never will be.

Louie, an otter who made a daring dash from the Milwaukee County Zoo back in March, has been spotted several times since his vanishing act. Zookeepers have finally decided to call it: Louie’s a wild animal now.

“Louie has officially made the decision to be a wild otter,” the zoo said in a statement, adding that he appears to be healthy and thriving in his new solo lifestyle. With sightings near local waterways and no signs of distress, Louie’s gone full Free Willy—minus the whale part.

One zebra airlifted home. One otter choosing the call of the wild.

Whether they’re trotting through Tennessee pastures or swimming free in Wisconsin streams, one thing’s for sure—these animals know how to keep things interesting.