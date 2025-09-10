Sabrina Carpenter and Karol G Rumored to Shine Bright as Coachella 2026 Headliners!

Hold onto your leg warmers, music lovers, because the buzz on the street is hotter than a boom box in July! Coachella 2026 is already sending shockwaves through the pop culture universe with whispers of its potential headliners. According to the latest scoop from ‘Rolling Stone,’ none other than pop sensation Sabrina Carpenter and reggaeton queen Karol G are expected to take center stage at the iconic festival. Now, if that doesn’t make you want to dust off your festival gear, I don’t know what will!

Sabrina Carpenter, who last graced the Coachella stages in 2024, is set to return with a headliner status that promises to bring her electric energy and chart-topping hits to the desert. Meanwhile, Karol G, who set Coachella on fire back in 2022, is rumored to be making a triumphant comeback. Together, these two powerhouses are expected to deliver performances that will have festival-goers dancing under the desert stars.

But wait, the excitement doesn’t stop there! The third headliner slot is still up for grabs, and the rumor mill is churning with potential contenders. Names like Dua Lipa and Kendrick Lamar are being tossed around, leaving fans on the edge of their seats. Who will it be? Only time will tell, but one thing’s for sure: Coachella 2026 is shaping up to be an unforgettable musical extravaganza.

The official lineup announcement for Coachella 2025 dropped in November last year, but the festival organizers are keeping their cards close to their chest this time around. With the festival scheduled to take place in the scenic Indio, California, from April 10th to the 12th and again from the 17th to the 19th, the anticipation is reaching a fever pitch.

Stay tuned, because this is one rumor that’s bound to make waves across the music scene. Whether you’re a die-hard fan of Sabrina Carpenter’s catchy pop anthems or Karol G’s infectious reggaeton beats, Coachella 2026 is poised to be a musical journey you won’t want to miss!