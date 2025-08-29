Sabrina Carpenter’s Bold New Album ‘Man’s Best Friend’ Challenges the Pearl Clutchers

Hold onto your shoulder pads, folks, because Sabrina Carpenter is shaking up the music scene with her brand-new album, ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ released today. Known for her catchy tunes and charismatic presence, Sabrina is no stranger to pushing the envelope—and her latest endeavor is no exception. But here’s the kicker: if you’re the type to gasp at the slightest hint of controversy, you might want to think twice before diving into this daring collection of tracks.

Appearing on today’s ‘CBS Mornings,’ Sabrina laid it all out with a cheeky grin, saying, ‘The album is not for any pearl clutchers.’ A bold statement, indeed! But before you get your leg warmers in a twist, she elaborates, ‘I also think that even pearl clutchers can listen to an album like that in their own solitude and find something that makes them smirk and chuckle to themselves.’

With ‘Man’s Best Friend,’ Sabrina’s aiming to connect with a very specific audience: the vibrant young women who fill the front rows at her concerts, singing their hearts out with their best pals. ‘I think about being at a concert with, you know, however many young women I see in the front row that are screaming at the top of their lungs with their best friends,’ she explains. ‘And you can go like, ‘Oh, we can all sigh [in] relief like, ‘This is just fun.’ And that’s all it has to be.’

So there you have it, music lovers! Whether you’re a rebellious teen or a seasoned pop aficionado, ‘Man’s Best Friend’ promises a rollercoaster of emotions, wrapped up in Sabrina Carpenter’s signature style. It’s an album that’s sure to find a place in your tape deck—just be prepared for a few surprises along the way!