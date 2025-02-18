Sarah Michelle Gellar Hits This Parenting Milestone—Thanks to a Trip to the ER

For parents, that first unexpected call from school is a rite of passage—one that Sarah Michelle Gellar just checked off the list, thanks to her 12-year-old son, Rocky. The actress, who shares two kids with husband Freddie Prinze Jr., revealed that she recently had to rush to the ER after Rocky had an accident at school that required stitches in his head.

In classic mom humor, Gellar reflected on the experience with a bit of sarcasm. “It’s been a fun week,” she said. “Fires, stitches, floods—I feel like the locusts are next. It’s going to be great.”

While details of the accident weren’t shared, it’s clear that Rocky is keeping his parents on their toes. Gellar and Prinze, both known for their iconic ‘90s roles, have always kept their family life relatively private, but every now and then, fans get a glimpse into their parenting adventures.

Despite the chaos, Gellar seems to be handling it all with her signature humor and resilience. Parents everywhere can relate—whether it’s stitches, scraped knees, or a call from school that makes your heart drop, these moments are all part of the wild ride of raising kids.

Here’s hoping Rocky is on the mend and that Gellar’s next big parenting milestone is a little less dramatic.



(Yahoo!)