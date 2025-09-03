Saturday Night Live Shakes Up: Please Don’t Destroy Trio in Transition!

Grab your leg warmers and neon shades because we’ve got some blockbuster news from the iconic stage of “Saturday Night Live.” The beloved comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, known for their side-splitting pre-filmed sketches, is undergoing a major shake-up! For the past four seasons, these comedic geniuses have blessed the airwaves with unforgettable sketches, but it seems that all good things must come to an end.

Leading the charge into the new season, which kicks off on October 4th, is none other than Ben Marshall. He’s graduated from sketch comedian to series regular, ready to bring his unique flair to live performances every Saturday night. Meanwhile, Martin Herlihy remains the backbone of the writing staff, ensuring that the laughs keep rolling and the scripts stay sharp as ever.

But what about John Higgins? Fear not, dear fans, for John isn’t disappearing into the ether. While he’s stepping away from SNL, he’s poised to explore new horizons and bring his comedic chops to exciting new projects. Although their presence on SNL will be missed, the trio isn’t dissolving completely. They’re already cooking up new projects outside of the legendary Studio 8H.

Please Don’t Destroy has delivered some of the most memorable sketches in recent SNL history, immortalized in cultural lore. From “Three Sad Virgins,” a collaboration with Pete Davidson and the inimitable Taylor Swift, to the hilariously chaotic “Plirts” featuring Austin Butler and Lizzo, this trio has proven time and again that they know how to tickle the nation’s funny bone.

As we bid adieu to the trio’s regular contributions to SNL, we eagerly anticipate their future endeavors. The comedy landscape is about to get a lot more interesting, and we can’t wait to see what these talented young comedians come up with next. Stay tuned, because the laughter is far from over!