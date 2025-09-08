Saxophone Sensation: Kenny G Kicks Off the 2025 VMAs with Doja Cat!

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards were nothing short of a spectacle, starting with an unexpected yet thrilling performance by the legendary saxophonist Kenny G, who joined Doja Cat on stage. Who would’ve thought the smooth jazz maestro would grace the VMAs? Yet there he was, delivering a mesmerizing performance that set the tone for the evening.

The night was filled with surprises and stellar performances. Ariana Grande shone brightly, taking home the coveted Video of the Year and Best Pop Video awards for her hit ‘Brighter Days Ahead.’ Her acceptance speech was a heartfelt ode to resilience and positivity, resonating with fans worldwide.

Lady Gaga, ever the showstopper, was crowned Artist of the Year. Her performance, a pre-recorded medley of ‘Abracadabra’ and ‘Dead Dance,’ captivated audiences despite her physical absence due to a concert at Madison Square Garden. Gaga’s artistry continues to push boundaries, as evidenced by her Best Collaboration win with Bruno Mars for ‘Die with a Smile.’

The night also paid homage to rock royalty with a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne, featuring Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. The electrifying homage was a reminder of Ozzy’s enduring influence on the music world.

Mariah Carey, a first-time Video Vanguard Award recipient, quipped humorously about the delay in receiving the honor. She also snagged Best R&B Video for ‘Type Dangerous,’ proving her timeless appeal.

Sabrina Carpenter had a standout evening, winning Best Pop Artist and Best Album for ‘Short n’ Sweet.’ Her charming performance and heartfelt gratitude endeared her to fans and peers alike.

Other notable winners included Alex Warren as Best New Artist and Coldplay for Best Rock Video with ‘All My Love.’ The evening was a testament to the diverse and dynamic nature of today’s music scene.

From unforgettable performances to well-deserved accolades, the 2025 VMAs were a celebration of music’s vibrant tapestry, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what next year might bring.