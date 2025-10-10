Scarlett Johansson to Play Villainous Role in Disney’s Live-Action ‘Tangled’

Hold onto your hats, because Disney is weaving its magic once again, and this time, it’s one of the golden-haired classics getting the live-action treatment. That’s right, folks—’Tangled’ is set to leap from animation to reality, and the casting news is as juicy as a ripe peach in summer. Scarlett Johansson is reportedly in talks to join the cast, but not in the role you might expect. Instead of swinging into the spotlight as Rapunzel, Johansson is set to embrace her dark side as the wickedly charming Mother Gothel.

Disney has been on a bit of a rollercoaster with their live-action adaptations. While some have soared, others have, well, let’s just say they’ve failed to capture the magic. After the less-than-stellar performance of ‘Snow White,’ ‘Tangled’ was momentarily sidelined. But with the recent box office successes of ‘Lilo & Stitch’ and ‘Mufasa: The Lion King,’ the studio is ready to spin the wheel on ‘Tangled’ once more.

Johansson, known for her versatile acting chops and star power, seems like an intriguing choice for the role of Mother Gothel. While she might not be the fresh-faced Rapunzel, her ability to portray complex characters could bring a new depth to the villainous matriarch. Disney’s casting decision indicates a desire to add layers and nuance to the iconic antagonist, potentially making her a standout in the retelling.

The original ‘Tangled’ charmed audiences with its whimsical animation, catchy tunes, and heartwarming story. Fans will be eager to see how Disney plans to translate these elements into a live-action format. The real question is, will the live-action version capture the same magic that made the animated film a beloved classic?

As Disney continues to explore its vault of animated treasures, ‘Tangled’ joins a lineup of upcoming live-action releases, including ‘Moana,’ which is set to hit theaters next July. With so much nostalgia being reimagined for the big screen, audiences are bound to be in for a treat.

Stay tuned for more updates on Disney’s latest endeavors, and prepare yourselves for a fresh twist on a timeless tale. With Scarlett Johansson at the helm as Mother Gothel, it’s sure to be a tangled web worth watching.