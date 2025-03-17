Science Confirms: Just 15 Minutes with a Dog Can Lower Your Stress!

If you needed another reason to cuddle up with your pup, science just delivered!

A new study found that playing with a dog for just 15 minutes can significantly reduce stress for both you and your furry friend. Researchers measured cortisol levels (the stress hormone) in saliva before and after playtime—and the results prove that a little puppy love goes a long way.

Why It Works

✔️ Dogs Make Us Happy – Studies have long shown that interacting with dogs boosts serotonin and dopamine, the chemicals that make us feel good.

✔️ They Feel It Too! – This study confirms that dogs also experience a drop in stress hormones when playing with their humans, making it a win-win for everyone.

✔️ Physical Touch Matters – Petting a dog can lower blood pressure and heart rate, helping both of you relax.

✔️ A Natural Mood Booster – Even just looking into a dog’s eyes has been shown to release oxytocin, the same hormone that strengthens emotional bonds in humans.

Need a Quick Stress Fix? Try This!

🐾 Toss a ball – A short game of fetch keeps your dog engaged and gets you moving, too!

🐾 Give belly rubs – Studies show that stroking a dog lowers anxiety and increases relaxation.

🐾 Take a walk – A 15-minute stroll outside with your pup can clear your mind and lower stress levels.

🐾 Cuddle it out – Snuggling with your dog is proven therapy—and let’s be honest, it’s the best part of dog ownership.

So next time you’re feeling overwhelmed, just grab a toy, find a furry friend, and de-stress the best way possible—with some tail-wagging, face-licking fun!