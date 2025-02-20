Sea Lion Takes a Wrong Turn onto a San Francisco Highway—Rescue Ensues

San Francisco commuters had an unexpected guest on the road when a young sea lion was found making its way up a highway off-ramp. At first, authorities thought they were dealing with a loose seal, leading them to affectionately nickname the animal “Lou Seal”—a nod to the San Francisco Giants’ mascot. However, it turned out to be a young, lost sea lion in need of a helping hand.

Police officers and wildlife responders arrived on the scene and carefully worked to coax the misplaced marine traveler back toward safety. Fortunately, with some gentle encouragement, the sea lion made its way back into the waters of the San Francisco Bay, swimming off as if its detour had never happened.

Sea lions are no strangers to the Bay Area, but it’s rare to find them so far inland—especially on a busy roadway. Experts suggest this young sea lion may have become disoriented while navigating the currents or was simply on an adventurous streak.

For locals, it was a heartwarming moment of humans and wildlife crossing paths in an unusual way, with a happy ending for “Lou Seal” and a reminder that sometimes, even sea lions take the scenic route.

(Here are photos.)