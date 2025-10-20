Selena Gomez Speaks Out: ‘Leave Hailey Bieber Alone!’

In the world of glitz and glam, where whispers and rumors often overshadow reality, Selena Gomez has emerged as a beacon of reason. Addressing the persistent attempts to pit her against Hailey Bieber, Selena recently took a stand for kindness and understanding. The pop sensation and beauty mogul has made it clear: ‘Just leave the girl alone.’

This all started when Hailey Bieber, wife of pop icon Justin Bieber, was questioned by a journalist about her Rhode beauty brand being compared to Selena’s Rare Beauty. Hailey expressed her frustration, stating, ‘It’s always annoying being pitted against other people. I didn’t ask for that.’ The comparison game seems to be an unwelcome presence in the lives of both these influential women.

Selena, although not directly naming Hailey, seemed to address the situation with grace and wisdom. ‘Just leave the girl alone. She can say whatever she wants. Doesn’t affect [my] life whatsoever. It’s just about relevance not intelligence. Be kind,’ she urged. Her words resonate with a call for empathy and a reminder that competition is not the essence of creativity.

‘All brands inspire me. There is room for everyone. And hopefully we can all stop,’ Selena added, emphasizing the expansive and inclusive nature of the beauty industry. Her response reflects a mature understanding that success is not a zero-sum game, and there’s plenty of room for everyone to shine.

The ongoing narrative of rivalry between Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber is a reflection of the media’s never-ending thirst for drama. However, both women are clearly focused on their own paths and successes, choosing to rise above petty squabbles. Selena’s call for kindness is a refreshing reminder that behind every brand and celebrity persona, there’s a human being striving to make their mark.

As the media continues to spin stories and fans rally behind their favorites, it’s essential to remember Selena’s message. In a world that thrives on conflict, choosing kindness and lifting each other up can be the most revolutionary act of all.