Shaboozey’s ‘Tipsy’ Shatters Billboard Record with 27 Weeks at #1!

The Song That Won’t Quit—And Fans Can’t Get Enough

When a song gets stuck in your head, it’s usually for a day or two. But Shaboozey’s smash hit, “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” has been on repeat for 27 weeks straight—at the top of the Billboard Radio Songs chart.

The genre-blending anthem just surpassed The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” to become the longest-running #1 in the history of the chart. That’s a record-breaking reign no one saw coming, proving once and for all that “Tipsy” is the ultimate crossover sensation.

Breaking Records and Making History

Shaboozey’s infectious, honky-tonk-meets-pop melody has done more than dominate airwaves. It has rewritten Billboard history, and here’s how:

✅ 27 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Radio Songs chart, surpassing The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”

✅ 7 weeks atop the Country Airplay chart, the longest streak ever for a debut single.

✅ 31 consecutive weeks in the Country Airplay Top 10, extending its own record.

✅ First song to break into the Top 5 on three major charts—Country Airplay, Pop Airplay, and Adult Pop Airplay.

Why Is ‘Tipsy’ So Addictive?

What makes “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” such a runaway hit? Its catchy storytelling, upbeat rhythm, and genre-crossing appeal have made it impossible to ignore.

The song bridges the gap between country, pop, and mainstream radio, attracting a diverse audience that spans traditional country fans, casual pop listeners, and even those who never imagined themselves two-stepping to a honky-tonk jam.

This level of success mirrors the rise of other crossover country acts like Morgan Wallen and Kacey Musgraves, proving that genre barriers are disappearing faster than ever before.

Can He Follow Up This Phenomenon?

With a song this dominant, the question on everyone’s mind is: What’s next for Shaboozey?

His latest release, “Good News,” is already climbing the charts, but following up a record-breaking smash is no easy task. Some artists spend their entire careers chasing another hit of this magnitude.

But whether or not Shaboozey can top “Tipsy,” one thing is certain—his name is now etched in Billboard history.

And for now, fans will keep raising their glasses to the song that just won’t quit.

