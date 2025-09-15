In a touching statement that resonates with fans worldwide, Sharon Osbourne has broken her silence following the passing of her legendary husband, Ozzy Osbourne. Last Friday, Sharon took to social media to convey her deepest gratitude for the outpouring of love and support she has received during this challenging time.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” Sharon shared with emotion. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know.”

The rock ‘n’ roll matriarch has been navigating this new chapter with resilience, leaning on the kindness of fans that have acted as a comforting beacon. She further stated, “None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights. Though I’m still finding my footing, I wanted to share some glorious creatures I had the chance to spend an afternoon with.”

In a delightful twist, Sharon introduced her followers to her and her daughter Kelly’s newfound passion for falconry. Accompanied by a video showcasing their experience, Sharon described the activity as nothing short of magical. “The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence,” she explained. “They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them. It’s a bond I know all too well.”

This newfound interest in falconry seems to offer Sharon a therapeutic escape, a way to form new connections and find peace amid the turbulence. The art of falconry requires patience and understanding—qualities that Sharon has undoubtedly honed over years of managing the Osbourne family’s public and private lives.

As Sharon navigates through this period of transition, her message is clear: the love from her fans acts as a guiding light, and her exploration of falconry is a testament to her enduring strength and adaptability. The Osbourne matriarch’s journey is a poignant reminder of the healing power of community and the personal growth that can arise from embracing new experiences.