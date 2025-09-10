Sherman Family Breaks Century-Old Streak with Arrival of Baby Girl!

Hold onto your leg warmers and grab your boombox, because we have a heartwarming scoop straight out of the Lone Star State! The Sherman family of Texas is making headlines with a story as sweet as a mixtape of ’80s love ballads. Firefighter Michael Sherman and his wife Joacquia (that’s juh-KEY-uh for those wondering) are over the moon after discovering they’re expecting a baby girl—a first for the family in over a century!

Yes, you read that right! For a whopping 108 years, the Sherman family tree has been filled with boys, boys, and more boys. The last time the family welcomed a baby girl, the world was dancing the Charleston in 1917! That little lady was Michael’s great-great aunt Orah. Fast forward to 2023, and the Shermans are breaking that streak with a splash of pink.

The big reveal, which was more anticipated than a new Michael Jackson album, took place at a gender reveal party that set the Shermans on cloud nine. Imagine the excitement as they popped balloons and discovered they were finally adding a girl to the family roster!

Michael, who bravely fights fires for a living, couldn’t be more thrilled. His wife Joacquia, equally ecstatic, is already preparing for their baby girl’s arrival, due in March. The family is so overjoyed they might just be making a dash for the Guinness World Records, curious to see if their unique situation might earn them a spot in the record books.

As the countdown begins to the arrival of this long-awaited little lady, the Sherman family is buzzing with excitement. Whether they break a world record or not, this precious bundle of joy is set to make history in their hearts.

So, as we sit back with our neon shades and cassette tapes, let’s raise a glass of New Coke to the Sherman family and their incredible story. Here’s to new beginnings and the little girl who’s already making waves!