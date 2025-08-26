Sky-High Adventure: 85-Year-Old Great-Grandmother Takes the Plunge!

In a story that’s sure to leave you breathless, 85-year-old great-grandmother Carol Shyminsky from just outside Toronto has taken a leap of faith, quite literally, by skydiving to celebrate her milestone birthday. This audacious escapade was a dream come true for Carol, who has always been a spirited soul with a zest for life.

It seems Carol has always been the adventurous type, constantly seeking new thrills and experiences. Skydiving was perched high on her bucket list, and she decided her 85th birthday was the perfect time to make it happen. With the wind in her hair and the world at her feet, Carol described the experience as exhilarating, enjoying every moment of her freefall through the sky.

In a move that shows just how fearless she is, Carol didn’t inform her family about her skydiving plans until after she had safely landed back on solid ground. When she finally shared her adventure, her family was less shocked than one might expect. According to them, Carol’s daring birthday celebration was just another chapter in a life characterized by bold choices and inspiring actions.

Carol’s advice for anyone sitting on the fence about their own dreams and aspirations is as straightforward as it is empowering: “Just do it.” This mantra, reminiscent of the famous Nike slogan, encapsulates her belief that life is too short to let opportunities pass by, urging everyone to live life to the fullest.

This incredible feat not only adds a remarkable story to Carol’s life but also serves as an inspiration to all ages that it’s never too late to cross something off your bucket list. Her skydiving adventure is a testament to the idea that age is just a number and that the sky is indeed the limit when it comes to chasing your dreams.