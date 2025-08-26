Snoop Dogg Sounds Off on LGBTQ Storylines in Kids Movies

In a world where pop culture and societal norms are constantly evolving, it’s not often you hear a legendary rapper like Snoop Dogg weigh in on the cinematic landscape. But that’s exactly what happened when Snoop took his grandson to see the 2022 ‘Toy Story’ spin-off, ‘Lightyear’. The animated flick stirred up quite the buzz not only for its underwhelming box office performance but also for the controversy surrounding a same-sex couple portrayed in the film.

On a recent appearance on the ‘It’s Giving’ podcast, Snoop Dogg opened up about his experience and the unexpected questions it raised. ‘What you see is what you see. They’re putting it everywhere,’ Snoop remarked, reflecting on the broader inclusion of LGBTQ storylines in media targeted at younger audiences.

Snoop recounted the moment his grandson turned to him, puzzled, and asked, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!’ The iconic rapper found himself at a loss for words. ‘I didn’t come in for this [crap]. I just came to watch the g**damn movie,’ he exclaimed, expressing frustration at the situation.

The incident left Snoop hesitant about future cinema trips, worried about being put on the spot with topics he’s not prepared to address with his young family members. ‘I’m like, scared to go to the movies,’ he confessed. ‘Y’all throwing me in the middle of [crap] that I don’t have an answer for.’ Instead of tackling the topic, Snoop admitted to brushing off the question, suggesting his grandson focus on his popcorn instead.

In his candid conversation, Snoop Dogg questioned whether such storylines are appropriate for children, ‘These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.’ His comments have sparked discussions around the role of diverse representations in children’s media and the responsibilities of filmmakers.

Snoop Dogg’s views reflect a broader conversation happening in society today about when and how to introduce complex social issues to younger audiences. Whether you’re on board with Snoop’s take or not, one thing’s for sure—the Doggfather’s candidness continues to keep him relevant in the ever-changing landscape of pop culture.