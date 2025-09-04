Star-Studded Lineup Unveiled for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34!

Hold onto your leg warmers, folks, because ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is back with a bang for Season 34! The glittering lineup of celebrities was revealed yesterday on ‘Good Morning America,’ and it’s packed with personalities that promise to bring more pizzazz than ever to the ballroom floor. Set to premiere on Tuesday, September 16th, at 8:00 p.m., the show will air on both ABC and Disney+, offering fans multiple ways to catch the action.

Returning to guide us through the dance-offs, twists, and turns are the dynamic duo of Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Together, they promise to deliver the perfect blend of charm, humor, and expert analysis that fans have come to love.

The new season boasts a diverse and dazzling array of celebrity contestants, ready to tango and twirl their way into your hearts. Leading the pack is Corey Feldman, the iconic 80s heartthrob whose dance moves are as legendary as his film roles. Joining him is Hilaria Baldwin, who’s sure to bring a touch of elegance and grace to the stage.

Andy Richter, known for his quick wit and comedic timing as Conan O’Brien’s sidekick, is bound to add some humor to the proceedings. Meanwhile, Dylan Efron, Zac’s adventurous brother and winner of ‘Traitors’ Season 3, is expected to showcase some athletic prowess.

Adding to the star-studded lineup are Jen Affleck and Whitney Leavitt from ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,’ Olympian Jordan Chiles, former NBA All-Star Baron Davis, TikTok sensation Alix Earle, and Danielle Fishel from ‘Boy Meets World.’ Elaine Hendrix, remembered fondly as Meredith Blake in ‘The Parent Trap,’ Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, wildlife warrior Robert Irwin, and Fifth Harmony’s Lauren Jauregui round out the eclectic group.

With such an exciting mix of talent, this season promises high drama, fierce competition, and, of course, plenty of sequins. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or a newcomer eager to see what all the fuss is about, ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 34 is set to deliver unforgettable performances and maybe even crown a new fan favorite. Get ready to tune in and see who will samba their way to the top!