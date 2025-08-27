Steve Carell and John Krasinski Surprise ‘The Paper’ Cast with First Day Well Wishes!

In a delightful twist straight out of a sitcom, beloved actors Steve Carell and John Krasinski made a surprise appearance on the set of ‘The Paper’, the highly anticipated spin-off of ‘The Office’. The duo, known for their unforgettable roles as Michael Scott and Jim Halpert, respectively, dropped by to wish the fresh cast good luck on their inaugural day of shooting.

The surprise visit occurred as Carell and Krasinski were coincidentally filming a coffee commercial for the renowned Italian brand Lavazza just next door. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, adding an extra sprinkle of excitement to an already nerve-wracking day for the new cast.

Sabrina Impacciatore, one of the cast members of ‘The Paper’, recounted the surreal moment. “No makeup yet. We are very anxious. Like, oh my God, we’re so scared,” she confessed. “And then we hear, knock, knock. Someone enters the trailer, and it’s Steve Carell and John Krasinski! We’re fainting. Like, what? Can you imagine? Isn’t it crazy? The first day of shooting!”

The unexpected visit seemed like a sign of good fortune, especially for Sabrina, who remarked on the serendipity of the situation. “I thought, this is a blessing. Italian coffee, which is the coffee that I’ve been drinking all my life,” she added, acknowledging the coincidental connection with Lavazza.

‘The Paper’, which promises to bring the same quirky humor and heart as its predecessor, is already creating buzz in the entertainment world. With such an auspicious start, the show is set to capture the hearts of viewers who fondly remember the antics of Dunder Mifflin’s finest.

This surprise cameo by Carell and Krasinski not only injected a dose of nostalgia but also rallied the new ensemble to embrace their roles with confidence. After all, what better way to start a new chapter than with the encouragement of two of TV’s most cherished characters?

As the cameras roll on ‘The Paper’, the spirit of ‘The Office’ lives on, bolstered by the well wishes of its iconic stars. Here’s hoping the magic they brought to Scranton infuses the halls of ‘The Paper’ with laughter, camaraderie, and perhaps a little bit of chaos.