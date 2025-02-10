Super Bowl 59’s Most Hilarious and Unexpected Commercials: Sloths, Flying Eyebrows, and More!

Super Bowl 59 might have been a showdown for the ages on the field, but it was the commercials that really had us talking this year. With 30-second ad slots now costing a whopping $8 million, brands pulled out all the stops, delivering hilarious, heartwarming, and occasionally unsettling ads that we won’t soon forget. Here’s a rundown of the best commercials that stole the spotlight during the big game:

Sloths Need Coors Light

For anyone nursing a Super Bowl Sunday hangover, Coors Light brought us sloths, the true embodiment of post-Super Bowl sluggishness. These slow-moving creatures needed the refreshing taste of Coors Light to get through their case of the Mondays. If we were being honest, we could relate. The Ritz Salty Club

In a commercial that was as funny as it was bizarre, Aubrey Plaza, Michael Shannon, and Bad Bunny formed the no-smiles Ritz Salty Club. The rule? No smiling. But, of course, the crackers were just too good to resist, and smiles were inevitable. Ben Affleck’s ‘DunKings’ Crew

Ben Affleck’s ad for DunKings featured his brother Casey, along with a star-studded lineup, including Jeremy Strong and Bill Belichick. The cherry on top? A seven-minute short film titled “DunKings 2: The Movie” that took us deep into the world of competitive eating. It was just as wild as it sounds. Eugene Levy’s Flying Eyebrows

When Eugene Levy tries Little Caesars’ new crazy puffs, things get a little out of hand. His eyebrows launch into the stratosphere, sparking a hilarious and unexpected visual that had viewers in stitches. The Kool-Aid Man and Friends

In a wild ad featuring a gaggle of classic grocery mascots like Mr. Clean, Chester Cheetah, and the Kool-Aid Man, they joined forces with Isaiah Mustafa (aka the Old Spice guy) to deliver an Instacart order. Oh, and did we mention the return of Puppy Monkey Baby? It was everything. Mountain Dew Baja Blast’s Seal Nightmare

Mountain Dew delivered what can only be described as nightmare fuel. A seal…as a seal. Yep. The ad starred Seal himself, alongside Becky G, and it was as unsettling as it was hilarious. Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal Reunite

Romantic comedy fans rejoiced when Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal reunited for a special ad for Hellmann’s mayonnaise. Recreating their iconic “When Harry Met Sally” scene, this time, Sydney Sweeney joined in, and we all wished we could have what she was having. Ram Trucks Gets Fairy Tale with Glen Powell

Who knew Goldilocks would make a comeback? Glen Powell starred in a hilarious take on the classic fairy tale, testing three different Ram trucks. It’s safe to say he found one that was “just right.” The Return of Kanye West’s Yeezy Ad

Kanye West once again filmed a Yeezy commercial with his iPhone, but this time, he was in a dentist’s chair. The ad was as perplexing as you’d expect, but that’s what made it so…memorable? Perdue Chicken and Wayne Brady’s Live Improv

In a nod to the age of social media, Perdue Chicken hired Wayne Brady to perform live improv on their Instagram account. The quirky clips had us hooked, and it was refreshing to see brands embrace new ways of reaching their audience.

These are just a few of the standout ads from Super Bowl 59. Whether they made us laugh, cringe, or scratch our heads in confusion, one thing’s for sure: they were certainly unforgettable.